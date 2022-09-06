'A lot of us knew this was coming'; Community reacts to Ryan Kelley arrest

Kelley himself refused to answer questions to reporters after the hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLENDALE, Mich. — After the FBI arrested Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley, community members have different reactions.

A neighbor of Kelley's, who saw the arrest and wishes to remain anonymous, tells us seeing the FBI in her neighborhood was a shock.

"My friend texted me and said RDK (Kelley) is being arrested, and I was like what?" she recalls.

But she wasn't shocked about the reason why they came.

"A lot of us knew this was coming, or were hopeful it was coming because of all these affiliations and all these things that keep pointing towards him," she says.

Kelley was surrounded by supporters when he left the courthouse in the afternoon. Tom Norton of Rockford joined the crowd.

"They're violating his due process of law because it took over two years to charge," says Norton.

Norton believes Kelley is being treated unfair as part of a political tactic.

"It looks more like it's politically motivated, especially as there are five of the other front runners for governor were also kicked off the ballot," says Norton. "It looks like they're just taking off one political opponent at a time."

Kelley himself refused to answer questions to reporters after the hearing. His next hearing is on June 16.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.