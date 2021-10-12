Community remembers beloved Grand Haven High School soccer coach

Thursday evening, friends, family and other community members held a parade to his house to show support for his wife and daughter.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — A beloved soccer coach at Grand Haven High School has died following a battle with stomach cancer.

Coach Dave Prout is remembered on social media as a man who touched many lives in the community. Thursday evening, friends, family and other community members held a parade to his house to show support for his wife and daughter.

The parade was followed by a candlelit gathering.

"It just reinforced that he had family here that would take care of him when we couldn’t be here and that just, it just means the world to me," said Prout's sister, Abigail.

Prout's family thanked everyone for their support and appearance following the event. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

