ADA, Mich. - How could hitting a golf ball improve the lives of children, help families heal and re-unify immigrant children with relatives?

Those are some of the things Bethany Christian Services says they accomplish with money raised at their annual Grand Rapids golf outing.

On Monday hundreds of players teed off during the Bethany Open at Egypt Valley Country Club. Some played because they say they love golf, but mostly because they love Bethany.

“So many families are blessed by this organization,” says golfer Brian Boven. “It is great to be a part of it and give to it.”

“This is such an important event for Bethany,” says CEO Chris Palusky. “The money we raise here will help thousands of kids. It is going to help out vulnerable kids.”

Bethany Christian Services is headquartered in Grand Rapids, but according to their website they have locations in 36 states and in many countries around the world.

