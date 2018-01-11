GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The nation continues to mourn following the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history.

Authorities say Saturday, Oct. 27, Robert Bowers entered the Tree of Life Synagogue where he shot and killed 11 people. Funerals for the victims began Tuesday and take place through Friday.

Since the attack, the nation's Jewish community has rallied around Pittsburgh and one another. Many people, not of the Jewish faith, have asked how they can show support. Vigils have been one way to do that.

The Jewish Federation of Grand Rapids, in solidarity with the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, has invited West Michigan to attend the "Stand with Pittsburgh: A Prayer Gathering for Shalom" vigil. It will be held, Thursday, Nov. 1 at 7 p.m. at Calder Plaza in Grand Rapids.

