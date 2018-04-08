CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. - The Cedar Springs Youth Football League was hit hard after two board members embezzled $12,000 from the program and their field was vandalized. However, this weekend a Cedar Springs car dealership is writing up a huge check in hopes of offsetting the league's loss.

Vanderhyde Ford, located on North Main, is donating $9,000 to the league. Some of the money will be used to repairs damages at Skinner Field, which was vandalized back in March. The rest of the money will go towards purchasing jerseys and equipment needed to start the season August 20. The check presentation happened at Skinner Field on Saturday morning.

The two board members, former president James Crouch and treasurer Heather Vaughn, were charged for embezzling the funds back in July. Both Crouch and Vaughn were responsible for all of the money brought in during the 2017 season. Other members of the board noticed discrepancies in the league's finances and filed a complaint in March, which lead into an investigation and the discovery of the embezzled funds.

The league previously set up a GoFundMe page to help replace the missing money. With the help of the Cedar Springs community and the generous donation from Vanderhyde Ford, league officers expect their football season to start on time.

