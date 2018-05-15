KENTWOOD, Mich. - An entire first grade class at Bowen Elementary School got brand new bikes on Tuesday, May 15.

The 53 bikes were donated by Perrin Brewing and the CAN'D Foundation.

The parents knew about the bikes, but the students were at the zoo on a field trip. When they returned to the school, they were surprised with the delivery.

Perrin Brewing gathered support and help from the community on Monday night, as they assembled all the bikes. CAN'D is a non-profit organization based in Colorado. CAN'D Aid leaders say the joy and smiles on the students faces is why take part in the bicycle giveaways.

In 2017, Perrin Brewing donated 55 bikes to students at Aberdeen Elementary in Grand Rapids.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM