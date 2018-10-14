GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - People of all ages and abilities helped create a floor mural painting on Sunday afternoon at the Mary Free Bed YMCA in Grand Rapids.

CompHealth partnered with Zot Artz and the YMCA to host this unique event.

Anyone who attended had the opportunity to leave their mark on the painting by walking through, using pogo stampers or rolling their wheelchairs in paint to create the mural on the ground.

Zot Artz is an organization that creates activities that are accessible and designed for people with disabilities. Read more about what they do here.

