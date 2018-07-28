HOLLAND, Mich. - On Saturday, a fundraiser is being held for Logan Albaugh, 24, and Hannah Kwekel, 22, a newlywed couple who died in a car crash on July 17.

The fundraiser is raising money for funeral expenses.

Albaugh and Kwekel were driving on M-40 near 128th Avenue in Heath Township when they crashed into a car that missed a stop sign. The impact then sent their car into the southbound lanes of M-40 where they were hit by another car.

The young couple had been married for less than a month. A friend told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that they were the "textbook edition of true love."

The fundraiser is going to be at the Chick-Owa Sportsman Club in Holland from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. There will be a raffle, door prizes and a silent action. The event is $10 a person and $15 a couple, and dinner starts at 3 p.m.

There is also a GoFundMe that has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses.

