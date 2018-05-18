Girls on the Run is a program that inspires girls to recognize their inner strength and celebrate what makes them one of a kind. There are chapters all over the nation, including a couple right here in West Michigan.

Girls on the Run of Kent and Ottawa County are celebrating the end of the year with their annual 5K on Saturday, May 19. Registration is still open if you'd like to participate.

The Muskegon chapter runs their Celebration 5K on June 2 at Heritage Landing. They are still in need of volunteers and runners.

If you are interested in Girls on the Run and want to learn more information click here.

