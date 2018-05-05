Boy Scout Troop 215 celebrated their 100th anniversary with a camp out in Riverside Park this weekend.

The troop, which was launched on Feb. 7, 1918 in Grand Rapids, was one of the first Boy Scout troops in Michigan. The troop was originally named Troop 15, but they changed their name in 1949 when two West Michigan councils merged.

In order to recognize that anniversary, the troop spent the weekend camping in Riverside Park with the event Heroes on the Grand. About 100 people attended the camp out, and the group celebrated eight eagle scouts.

Additionally, the group was joined on Saturday, May 5 by GRPD canine and mounted units, GRFD vehicles, NASA and the American Red Cross.

"We wanted to celebrate all types of heroes," said Bonnie Czuhajewski the Event Chair President.

Scouts also hiked the Gerald Ford Historical Trail, which it a three mile hike that goes from the park to downtown Grand Rapids.

Both Gerald R. Ford and Roger B. Chaffee are former eagle scouts from Troop 215.

