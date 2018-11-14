GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Students from Ridge Park Charter Academy have decorated hundreds of dinner placemats to donate to Mel Trotter Ministries for their annual Thanksgiving Community Meal, taking place Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018.

The goal was for the students to decorate 800 placemats, however, they surpassed that goal and decorated more than 900 placemats for the dinner.

Ridge Park has worked with Mel Trotter for over 10 years, decorating and donating more than 15,000 themed placemats for the event during that time. The placemats feature various fall and Thanksgiving-themed designs.

“I like the connection with the community that this project provides,” said Lisa Walejewski, fifth-grade interventionist at Ridge Park. “Our students look forward to this every year. They know they are doing this for people who are less fortunate and that their placemats will be used during the Thanksgiving meal.”

This school-wide project ties into Ridge Park’s moral focus virtue of the month; gratitude, which encourages students to be grateful for the things they have. Each month, National Heritage Academies students are taught a different virtue that ties into the curriculum.

“We all need to realize how grateful we are for the things we take for granted,” said Walejewski. “This helps students realize they are brightening someone’s day with a piece of artwork, and it’s a nice gesture to show people they care.”

Walejewski will deliver the placemats to Mel Trotter on Friday, Nov. 16.

