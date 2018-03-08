GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - For the past 21 years, the Grand Rapids Police Department has held the Cops Fore Kids event that connects law enforcement officers with young people over a game of golf.

This year's golf outing was held on Friday, Aug. 3 at the Gracewil Country Club.

The event brought together officers from a variety of departments with juvenile offenders and children from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Grand Rapids Youth Commonwealth Steil, Seidman and Paul I youth centers.

Each team in the tournament consisted of two youth and two officers, and they played a nine-hole scramble.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM