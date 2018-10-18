The Grand Rapids Police Department has posted the agency’s Manual of Policy and Procedures (MOP) online for the first time. It's part of the department's ongoing commitment to strengthening relationships with the community.

The MOP is available HERE.

According to a press release, making the department’s policies and procedures available to the community is among the 38 recommendations from the Grand Rapids Police Policy and Procedure Review Task Force aimed at addressing disparate outcomes and strengthening community and police relations.

The MOP is divided into 12 categories:

Manual of conduct

Arrest/detention procedures

Communications

Traffic and accident procedures

Organization

Patrol operations – administration

Patrol operations – general

Patrol operations – specific incident response

Personnel procedures

Property management

Use of force

Miscellaneous – including freedom of information requests, training exercises, transporting infants and children, and youth outreach, among other topics

The task force’s recommendations fall in six areas of GRPD policy review: staffing and deployment, internal affairs, training, youth interactions, community policing and crime reduction, and recruiting and hiring. The department’s new Youth Interaction Policy – developed by residents and police officers of every rank in consultation with 21st Century Policing and several community partners – codifies the police department’s expectation that officers use good judgement and act in the best interest of youth.

For the complete list of the task force’s recommendations, CLICK HERE.

