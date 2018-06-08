GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Kent City football team visited the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans on Monday afternoon.

They helped with a few projects on the grounds and played bingo with the members of the home. They also served up some root beer floats.

For the past three years, the football team has raised money and donated it to the veterans home. This year they held a 7-on-7 tournament, in which they raised $3,600.

"We are giving back to those who have served us," said Bill Crane the principal and head varsity coach and Kent City. "People were willing to put their lives on the line for our freedom. It's not that big of a deal for us to help out, play some bingo and serve some root beer floats."

In total, the football program has raised over $10,000 total for the life enrichment fund, said Tiffany Carr the Director of Relations at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

Crane said that the relationship with the home for veterans will continue after this.

On Sept. 7, Kent City hosts their annual military appreciation game, and a this year's game some of the member from the home for veterans will attend the game.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

