SPARTA, Mich. - On Saturday night, Best Prom Ever was held in Sparta for teens and adults with disabilities.

The event was created as a way to make sure that everyone can participate in this high school rite of passage. Saturday's prom had limo rides, free dresses, dinner, formal pictures and music.

The inclusive prom was held at Sparta High School and it was created by people with disabilities. It has been running for 13 years.

It started out as a practice prom for students with disabilities to feel more comfortable attending prom. But over time, the Best Prom Ever has become a major event.

"The way it unifies Sparta and the way it unifies the greater Grand Rapids area is a real surprise to me," said Renne Wyman, a Sparta High School teacher and the event organizer. "Being able to provide families with a night out...is such a pleasure."

The event was free and open for anyone to attend, and it ran from 5 - 10 p.m.

