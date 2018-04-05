GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - May the 4th Be With You!

It's national Star Wars Day around the world, and fans of the movie franchise are celebrating in their own special way.

Some may choose to spend the day binge-watching all of the movies. Others may dress in costumes, or wear their favorite Star Wars t-shirt.

The Force can work in mysterious ways.

Mos Eisley's Tattoo Studio in downtown Grand Rapids, Michigan decided to offer a special promotion to its clientele to celebrate the May the 4th Be With You holiday.

"From noon to 6 p.m. on May 4th, we're only doing Star Wars tattoos," said Catherine Price, who works at Mos Eisley's Tattoos. "The tattoos start at $50, and people can either choose from the 150 Star Wars tattoo designs we have available, or they can bring in a design of their own."

Bo Van Dyke drove all the way up from Kalamazoo to get in on the promotion. He was the first person at Mos Eisley's Friday to get a tattoo of his favorite protocol Droid—C-3PO.

"I was thinking about getting Admiral Ackbar, but then I saw the C-3PO design with him saying, 'Oh dear', and I had to have that one," said Van Dyke.

Bo Van Dyke drove from Kalamazoo to Grand Rapids Friday to be the first in line at Mos Eisley's Tattoo Studio to get a tattoo of C-3PO (the gold Droid from Star Wars) on his left arm.

WZZM

As soon as the doors opened at Mos Eisley's, the studio was packed with patrons ready to get their Star Wars ink. As people entered, they were greeted by two Star Wars costumers from the Great Lakes Garrison (Michigan's chapter of the 501st Legion)—Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper.

As clients entered Mos Eisley's Tattoo Studio Friday to get a Star Wars tattoo in celebration of 'May the 4th Be With You', they were greeted by two costumers from the 501st Legion - Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper.

WZZM

"This is the second year we've done this Star Wars promotion to celebrate May the 4th Be With You," added Price. "We will be doing it again next year, and many years to come."

One hundred percent of the proceeds brought in during the Mos Eisley's Star Wars tattoo promotion are being donated to Wildlife Rehab Center of Grand Rapids.

Mos Eisley's posted on Facebook that by 3 p.m. they had already raised $2400.

