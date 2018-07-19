GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One of ArtPrize 1's most popular attractions is taking a new shape. Nessie will be leaving the pond at John Ball Zoo because the Styrofoam exhibit is too fragile and starting to impact the environment.

"Nessie on the Grand" an 18-foot high, 100-foot long creature originally was on display in the Grand River near the Blue Bridge.

In October 2009, thanks to a gift from Bea Idema and other friends of Nessie the exhibit moved to the pond at John Ball Zoo. Since then the zoo has continually tried to keep the exhibit made primarily of Styrofoam intact.

People have been able to enjoy Nessie for the last nine years thanks to the staff's preservation efforts. Zoo leaders made the decision that Nessie has to leave the pond to make sure it isn't hurting the surrounding environment. “We love Nessie,” said Peter D’Arienzo, CEO of John Ball Zoo. “She is truly unique and we’re grateful for the enjoyment she has brought to the Zoo and our visitors.”

Nessie will not end up in a landfill and will still be useful for zoo visitors. It will be recycled into a bench that will be in the Zoo's Welcome Garden.

Zoo leaders met with Mrs. Idema and her family to let them know about their decision. Joyce Versluis, Bea Idema’s sister says, "Bea and all Zoo visitors will miss Nessie but will be able to enjoy the recycled bench being made to honor the gift and Nessie's story. We understand the need to now move her on. “

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM