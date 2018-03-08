HOLLAND, Mich. - The Ottawa County Lakeshore Ethnic Diversity Alliance created the Migrant Mentoring Program to connect children from local migrant camps with community volunteers.

Each year from February to November, nearly 6,000 children accompany their parents from Texas to Ottawa County. It is the largest population of seasonal workers in Michigan.

Because parents often work long hours in the fields, parents are often unable to provide after-school and summer activities for their children.

The Migrant Mentoring Program helps address that and makes children feel more comfortable in the local community.

Learn more about the program through two mentoring relationships:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM