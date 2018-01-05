GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Over a thousand protesters filled the streets of Grand Rapids on Tuesday for the second annual May Day March for Justice.

The march is hosted by Cosecha GR, a local immigration justice group. Cosecha GR is part of a larger political movement, Movimiento Cosecha fighting for permanent protection and respect for the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

On Monday, April 30, members of Cosecha GR gathered at the Secretary of State office in Roger's Plaza in Wyoming. They were calling on officials to have driver's licenses for all, especially undocumented immigrants.

"We are a hardworking community, and we are not here to beg. You never see a Hispanic on the corner begging for food, we are hardworking people and we are here to ask for that freedom, give us that peace to drive to work, to drive school to drive to the doctor, we deserve that right too, we are here to work hard, we provide for this economy, we deserve to live in that freedom as well," Cosecha GR volunteer Karla Barberi said.

About 1,000 people marched in downtown Grand Rapids to fight for equal rights for immigrants.

The May 1 march will start at Roosevelt Park, located on Van Raalte Drive SW in Grand Rapids. The march is set to start at noon and end once protesters arrive at Calder Plaza.

