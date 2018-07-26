GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Since her death four years ago, there has been a cross at the spot in northern Kent County where 27-year-old Maria Boggiano was killed in a crash.

And now it is missing.

“We were driving down 14 Mile Road and we always either look for it or stop and I noticed it was gone,” says Maria’s mother, Colleen Boggiano. “Very crushing.”

“We visit there quite often,” says Maria’s sister, Gina Boggiano. “So, we just are in shock. Where could it be.”

Because it is where Maria Boggiano died, her mother says the spot means more to her than her daughters grave. That is why the family marked the location on 14 Mile Road with a cross and why they want to know what happened to it.

“It is more important to me than even her grave because I feel that's where she went home,” says Colleen Boggiano.

“It has been four years there was a cross there and it was never removed,” says Gina Boggiano. “People that we know who drive that route regularly say they have seen it in the past week.”

The family says the County Road Commission assures them they didn’t remove the cross.

Neighbors say they don’t know what happened to it. The cross was not found during a search in nearby weeds and woods.

"There would be no reason why anybody would,” says Colleen.

Because of weather and snow plow damage the family says they have replaced the cross 3 times, but never because it was deliberately removed.

“We are definitely going to get a new one made,” says Gina.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM