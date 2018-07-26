GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Since her death four years ago, there has been a cross at the spot in northern Kent County where 27-year-old Maria Boggiano was killed in a car crash.

And now it is missing from the intersection of 14 Mile Road and Northland Drive.

“We were driving down 14 Mile Road and we always either look for it or stop and I noticed it was gone,” said Maria’s mother, Colleen Boggiano. “Very crushing.”

“We visit there quite often,” said Maria’s sister, Gina Boggiano. “So, we just are in shock. Where could it be?"

Because it is where Maria died, her mother says the spot means more to her than her daughters grave. That is why the family marked the location on 14 Mile Road with a cross and why they want to know what happened to it.

“It is more important to me than even her grave because I feel that's where she went home,” said Colleen.

“It has been four years there was a cross there and it was never removed,” said Gina. “People that we know who drive that route regularly say they have seen it in the past week.”

The family says the County Road Commission assures them they didn’t remove the cross.

Neighbors say they don’t know what happened to it. The cross was not found during a search in nearby weeds and woods.

"There would be no reason why anybody would [take it],” said Colleen.

Because of weather and snow plow damage, the family says they have replaced the cross three times, but never because it was deliberately removed.

“We are definitely going to get a new one made,” said Gina.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM