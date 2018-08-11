GRANDVILLE, Mich. - "Thank you for protecting our community." That was the message at the 4th Thank You To Our Protectors event at Resurrection Life Church Thursday, Nov. 8.

Two-hundred women from area churches met to honor 40 police officers from 18 different departments.

The ceremony included music, a banner presentation, thanks and prayers -- and of course, treats.

"Most people get into law enforcement because it's a very honorable profession," said Kentwood Police Department Deputy Chief Richard Roberts. "When the community comes out and they pray over us, it just fortifies that support that we do have in the community."

