GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Legacy Trust Award Collection (LTAC) is an art competition for Michigan artists with disabilities. For the last nine years, they have asked for artists to submit their best work that will be displayed at the Grand Rapids Art Museum.

The winners are chosen by popular vote and by a panel of celebrity judges. Each winner receives $500 and sponsorship in ArtPrize in the fall. A total of 157 artists are competing in this year's LTAC.

This year's judges are Leslie Bellavance, the president of Kendall College of Art and Design; Eva Aguirre-Cooper, the community affairs director at WOOD TV8; Wesley DeVries, the 2017 LTAC winner; Kent Riddle, the CEO and president of Mary Free Bed Hospital & Rehabilitation Center; and Michelle Van Dyke, president and CEO of Heart of West Michigan United Way.

The public will have an opportunity to view the artwork on Tuesday, May 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the GRAM. Voting will be available all day on Tuesday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WZZM 13 app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@wzzm13.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM