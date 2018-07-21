CALEDONIA, Mich. - On Saturday, the Star Legacy Foundation collected old wedding dresses so they can be turned into burial gowns for stillborn babies by Abigail's Attic.

Abigail's Attic is a local organization that re-purposes the wedding gowns and sends them to local hospitals.

About 420 wedding dresses were donated on Saturday.

Stefanie Gillett stopped by and dropped off her old wedding dress. She said that she had to decide between giving it to her daughter or giving it to someone else who needs comfort. "That wins out every time," said Gillett.

Gillett is a mother who lost a baby boy. She said that at the time, she didn't know about the support networks that are available for parents who lose a baby.

"You realize that there are support systems," she said. "You're not the only one who has gone through this. There are groups that are out there for you."

Losing a child is traumatic and Gillett said that when she found out she went into crisis mode. "You can't think around what's happening," she said. "Any little comfort is wonderful."

"To know that their won't be a shortage ever of the gowns for these babies at any area hospital, allows me a little peace," said Mickey Frens, a funeral home employee. "To let me know that these kids and these babies have something beautiful to wear on their last day on earth."

The dress drive was held at Matthysse-Kuiper-DeGraaf Funeral Home in Caledonia from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

