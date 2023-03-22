West Michigan company invests $15.5 million in electric vehicle production

The plant plans to employ 25 additional employees for what the market expects to be continued increased demand for electric vehicles.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Car manufacturers are increasing their focus on electric vehicles, and a West Michigan company is using its new facility to expand its electric vehicle products.

Concept Metals Group, which already has a plant in Comstock Park, recently acquired a plant located in Spring Lake and said they want to use it to work further on parts like electric battery trays for those vehicles that more people are starting to drive.

With the new plant, the veteran-owned company invested $15.5 million and added 25 employees to prepare for increasing demand. They expect sales to double in 2023 – and again in 2024.

Concept Metals purchased a former office furniture plant at 17237 VanWagoner Road in Spring Lake, investing $4.5 million in equipment to build several components for the battery tray for a host of GM vehicles, including the Hummer, Silverado, Escalade, Suburban, Tahoe and others. CEO John Walton and his team undertook an extensive rehab of the 120,000-square-foot facility, including an electrical upgrade to accommodate 22 roll form lines, 51 presses and a new five-axis laser. That's according to a press release sent to 13 On Your Side.

The facility will focus on roll forming and electric vehicle technologies. Roll forming is when sheet metal is shaped on an assembly line using multiple rollers. Concept Metal's General Manager and Vice President of Operations Kevin Mesler, said the current market and national environment makes this the right time to expand in electric vehicle production.

"I think with the drive of the federal government pushing EV technology and EV vehicles in the future, this was a great platform for us to start on," Mesler said. "We've had customers come to us and ask for us to invest in further technologies to support EV and we're doing that today."

According to their press release, "the investment has enabled Concept Metal Products to partner with a nearby Tier One automotive supplier, supporting its work on components for large OEM and other Tier One suppliers. The company also has partnered with Integricoat, Inc. in Spring Lake, a veteran-owned powder coat finisher. Concept Metal Products, along with sister firms Concept Metal Fabrication in Spring Lake and Concept Metal Machining in Comstock Park, also make products for a wide range of industries including contract furniture, construction, hospitality, retail display, appliance, aerospace, medical and others."

"With the EV technology and equipment that we've added, it gives us advanced capabilities," Mesler added, "so this will go along the line of other customers that have interest in the advanced technologies that we've purchased, and that we've invested in with the new equipment and technology that we have."

Mesler said the electric vehicle battery tray parts created by the company will primarily go into vehicles made by General Motors.

The plant plans to employ 25 additional employees for what the market expects to be continued increased demand for electric vehicles.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.