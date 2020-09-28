Company van stolen out of Byron Township

The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a stolen company van.

According to a release, the van was stolen from around 12:30 a.m. in the area of 68th Street SW and Clyde Park Avenue SW in Byron Township.

The van is black in color and has "Dr. 'Crete" on both sides, the sheriff's office said. The van also has a broken rear cargo window.

If anyone has seen this van, contact Detective Huey at 616-632-6488 or contact Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 to remain anonymous.

