Comstock Park firearm shop broken into overnight

The break-in of Flashpoint Firearms comes after a string of recent break-ins in Kent County.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — A firearm store in Comstock Park was broken into sometime Saturday morning, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies arrived at Flashpoint Firearms, located at 5357 Alpine Avenue Northwest, at around 5:38 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found that the front door of the shop had been smashed in. However, police say a security gate at the front door of the shop prevented the suspects from actually getting into the store.

As a result, nothing was taken from the shop.

The break-in of Flashpoint Firearms comes after a string of recent break-ins in Kent County. It is not yet known if this one is related.

A little after 8 a.m. Saturday, the owners of Flashpoint Firearms went to Facebook to share about the event.

“Well we got our turn in the area break ins. Luckily our policy of locking everything up worked and they got no guns,” the post reads. “We’d also like to thank Kent county for their hard work and support. The deputies were very thorough and helpful.”

Police say investigation into the incident is ongoing.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.