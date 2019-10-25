COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — In the Sparta Adult Education Program, the staff says it's never too late to learn.

"If you are above 18, we can take you and finish your diploma,” said program director Heather Holland. “[You] pick up right where you left off from high school.”

Thursday night at their Comstock Park branch more than 20 students were awarded diplomas or GED certificates. The graduates are all older than 18 but there is no age limit. They come from many different backgrounds and enroll for a variety of reasons.

Like Jennifer Johnson who is a 46-year-old grandmother.

“I was scared, and I was embarrassed but the teachers at the school said you can get through this,” she said. “I completed all of my classes the day before my 46th birthday. It was a lot to do but I overcame my fears.”

The Sparta Adult Education Program has 10 branches in Kent County. They accept anyone who wants to learn and earn a high school diploma. It's free - there's no tuition.

“When you put it all together, where these people have been and what they have been through, it’s such a proud moment to see them finish,” Holland said.

