Comstock Park community mourning after boys basketball coach passes

"His genuine care for others and his infectious smile will live forever in the many lives he touched," reads a statement from school officials.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Comstock Park school community is mourning after the unexpected death of Tyler Edwards, who served as the boys varsity basketball coach.

School officials say Edwards is believed to have died from cardiac arrest on Monday.

Edwards was hired at Comstock Park High School in 2021 and was going into his second school year with the district. Despite only being with the school a short time, officials say he leaves behind a legacy.

"Tyler had a remarkable impact on kids and families in just one short year here at CP," said Athletic Director Kendra Faustin.

“Words cannot express the loss we feel by the passing of Coach Tyler Edwards. Tyler invested wholeheartedly in our kids, families and community," reads a statement released by the school. "His genuine care for others and his infectious smile will live forever in the many lives he touched. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Edwards Family and his girlfriend Ms. Kayla Brooks.”

On Facebook, the Comstock Park girls basketball team posted their condolences.

"Sending our thoughts and prayers to the family, friends, and players of Coach Tyler Edwards," the post reads. "A gifted coach and an even better person—there are no words for such a shocking and devastating loss."

School officials met with basketball players Monday. Grief counseling will be available for students. This comes a week before Comstock Park students are scheduled to return back to school.

