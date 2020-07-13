Boil water advisory issued after water main break in Comstock Park

A water main break on West River Drive in downtown Comstock Park has caused a temporary loss of pressure, leading to a boil water advisory early Monday morning.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Officials in Comstock Park have issued a boil water advisory after a water main break on West River Drive downtown cause a temporary loss of pressure.

The boil water advisory is being issued for the following streets:

West River Drive, between Lamoreaux and 4 Mile Road

Mill Creek Avenue

North Park Street, west of US-131

The advisory is in effect immediately and and still in effect until further notice while the water main break is evaluated and repaired.

According to a press release from the Plainfield Charter Township, the boil water advisory is precautionary only. There have been no confirmed tests showing bacteria present in the water main at the place of the break.

All water intended for drinking or other ingestion should be boiled for at least 2 minutes before using, until the advisory is lifted.

