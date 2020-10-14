Driver fleeing police crashes, rolls over vehicle in Comstock Park

The crash is still under investigation.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Kent County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a driver tried to flee a traffic stop and crashed their vehicle.

It happened around midnight near York Creek Apartments at 4 Mile Road and Yorkland Drive in Comstock Park.

The sheriff's office said a deputy was trying to conduct a traffic stop, when the driver took off. The drier ended up crashing through a fence and rolling their vehicle over.

That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No other details were released. The sheriff's office said the incident was still under investigation.

