Elk Brewing's Comstock Park taproom permanently closing Sunday

Elk Brewing will permanently closed their Comstock Park Taproom on Sunday, Jan. 16. They have discounts available for their final week.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Elk Brewing will permanently close their Comstock Park Taproom, the company announced Tuesday.

Elk Brewing officials said it was 'a very hard decision' to close the location on Dodge Street. The taproom, which sits right across from the LMCU Ballpark, has only been operating for a few years originally opening in 2016. Their last day will be Sunday, Jan. 16.

The brewery says discounts will be available to loyal 'Mug Clubbers' for their final week. There will also be $1 off all full pours and crowlers, as well as $2 off growlers for the general public.

The Wealthy Street location will remain open.

