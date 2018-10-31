COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - 13 ON YOUR SIDE’s Faran Fronczak, Brent Ashcroft and producer Matt Gard decided to get really into the Halloween festivities to go on a ghost hunting experience at Nick Fink's in Comstock Park.

When you hear the history of the place, maybe it's not surprising it's haunted. Fink's prides itself on being "Grand Rapids' oldest bar." It opened in 1888 as a bar and, according to legend, a brothel. It's also been a post office and a hotel over the years.

It is rumored that mob boss Al Capone frequented the bar, with the corner booth being his favorite spot. Comstock Park leaders also say that Ernest Hemingway stopped in the bar when he was headed up north.

We spoke with Fink's manager Laurie Marvin who says, she too, has experience paranormal activity at the bar.

Laurie says, "My daughter was working with me. We were checking the building to make sure no one was here, you know the end of the night. We went into the ladies room which is over there, and I went and put my hand on the door and there was just this… it wasn't like a person, it was just this light that went underneath the door. And she and I went ooh! At the same time and she said, 'Oh mom, I saw it before you came in here but I didn't want to say anything because I thought you would never believe me."

