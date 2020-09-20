Pedestrian identified after being struck by car in Comstock Park

Authorities say 42-year-old Vincent Alighire was trying to cross Alpine Avenue when he was hit by the car.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Michigan State Police have identified the pedestrian who died after getting struck by a car Saturday night in Alpine Township.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Alpine Avenue, south of Alpine Church Road.

The man was identified as 42-year-old Vincent Alighire. According to Michigan State Police, he was trying to cross Alpine Avenue when he was hit by the car.

The driver of the vehicle is a 66-year-old man from Comstock Park. He is fully cooperating with police.

Police believe poor lighting, dark clothing and no crosswalk led to the crash.

