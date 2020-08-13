3 people in custody after attempted break-in at Alpine Ave. smoke shop

Authorities said it didn't appear that anything was taken.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Three people are in custody after attempting to break into a smoke shop in Comstock Park early Thursday.

According to the Kent County Sheriff's Office, deputies were sent to Rise Smoke Shop, located at 3728 Alpine Ave. NW, around 4:40 a.m. on reports of a break-in.

The sheriff's office said it didn't appear anything was taken in the incident, as it was thwarted by the arrival of the deputies. The glass door of the business was shattered.

Three people were taken into custody Thursday morning. No other details about the incident were released.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.