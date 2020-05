Deputies are investigating the disappearance of Mya Gebert.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — Deputies are investigating the disappearance of 15-year-old Mya Gebert. Her family first reported her missing on Friday, May 15 from the area of Pine Island and Post Dr.

The Kent County Sheriff's Department says this is an ongoing investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.