The Filling Station closing after 10 years, reopening as Mr. Burger

The restaurant said it will close on Saturday, Oct. 24 and reopened Wednesday, Oct. 28.

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. — The Filling Station on Alpine Avenue is closing its doors after 10 years and reopening as a new establishment.

According to the restaurant on Facebook, the restaurant will close Saturday, Oct. 24 at 9 p.m. It will reopen on Wednesday, Oct. 28 as the seventh Mr. Burger location in West Michigan.

"When the Mr. Burger family purchased The Filling Station from Randy Perrin in 2010, the decision was made to try something new and keep things running as they were," the Facebook post read. "The menu included an ambitious amount of offerings: breakfast, lunch, dinner, burgers, dogs, burritos, tacos, phillys, skillets, soups, pies, monster burgers, (etc). All of these items were available via dine-in and drive-thru. This was no easy task. Along the way, we experienced plenty of highs and lows and are grateful to have learned from this opportunity to serve your community."

The Filling Station has been operating for the last 10 years, and the restaurant says it's got plenty of fond memories to cherish.

"It was a tough decision to convert, but as a locally owned family chain for over 50 years, we feel it is the best decision for our future," the Filling Station went on to say.

The Filling Station is located at 4750 Alpine Ave. NW in Comstock Park.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.