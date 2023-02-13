x
Comstock first responders rescue person trapped in loaded garbage truck

Firefighters and other first responders in Kalamazoo County pulled an injured person out of a garbage truck Monday morning.
Credit: Comstock Fire & Rescue

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Kalamazoo County first responders rescued a person who got trapped inside a loaded garbage truck Monday morning. 

Comstock Fire & Rescue said it happened on Gull Road. 

Several crews responded to the call and helped get the injured person out of the truck. 

Emergency personnel rushed the person to the hospital to get treatment. 

It wasn't immediately clear how the person ended up in the truck. 

Posted by Comstock Fire & Rescue on Monday, February 13, 2023

