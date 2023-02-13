Comstock first responders rescue person trapped in loaded garbage truck

Firefighters and other first responders in Kalamazoo County pulled an injured person out of a garbage truck Monday morning.

COMSTOCK, Mich. — Kalamazoo County first responders rescued a person who got trapped inside a loaded garbage truck Monday morning.

Comstock Fire & Rescue said it happened on Gull Road.

Several crews responded to the call and helped get the injured person out of the truck.

Emergency personnel rushed the person to the hospital to get treatment.

It wasn't immediately clear how the person ended up in the truck.

Stations 9-1, 9-2 and 9-3 responded to an injured person trapped in a loaded garbage truck on Gull Rd. Call upgraded to... Posted by Comstock Fire & Rescue on Monday, February 13, 2023

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.