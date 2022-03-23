Some residents living at Standale apartment complex remain concerned for their safety after fire

The fire marshal continues to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

WALKER, Mich. — After a fire left several people without a home at a Standale apartment complex, some still living there are concerned for their safety.

The fire happened at Westown at Wilson early Saturday morning.

The fire marshal continues to investigate the cause and origin of the fire.

"There are these heaters in the top of the stairwell in the building. They're always running really hot and blasting hot air all of the time. I know people have mentioned that," said one resident, who wanted to remain anonymous.

He and other residents are left speculating why the building caught fire. After learning from fire officials the fire wasn't suspicious, he wonders if the cause was electrical.

"I have my own issues with minor things regarding electric in my unit," the resident said. "Fuses tripping constantly, which they came and fixed in my unit. But I don't know. It just looks reflective on some carelessness when they were building the place honestly."

He said other residents have reported issues with their units as well.

"Whenever they brought it up to the management, it was either no response or some kind of sassy response. It's not the attitude you'd expect them to give us because we're just concerned about our safety and our family's safety."

Fire Chief Dave Pelton said Monday that the building's hand pulls were pulled, but the alarm system didn't go off.

The alarm and sprinkler companies were on-site Wednesday morning testing to see if they were working properly at all of the other buildings, however, this resident wonders if there are greater electrical issues.

"Who's to say another building doesn't go up in flames?" He asked.

Calls and emails to the property management company, Inland Residential Real Estate Services, LLC based out of Illinois, have gone unanswered.

Pelton said the investigation can take up to six months to conclude.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.