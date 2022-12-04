Concrete barriers installed in front of Grand Rapids Police Dept. HQ

A representative said via email that the city does not anticipate any issues and is working with the event staff to ensure everything is safe and peaceful.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Workers are installing concrete barriers around the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters downtown Tuesday.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to city officials to learn more about the purpose of the barriers being installed.

A representative said via email that the city does not anticipate any issues and is working with the City event staff to ensure everything is safe and peaceful.

The Grand Rapids Police Department is expected to publicly release four angles of video taken during a fatal altercation involving a GRPD officer and 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya at any point this week.

Lyoya died from his wounds on April 4.

I will release the video from Monday's officer involved shooting no later than noon on Friday, April 15th pic.twitter.com/y9kBz9FH3d — Chief Eric Winstrom (@GRChiefWinstrom) April 8, 2022

A march is planned for Tuesday evening ahead of the evening session of the Grand Rapids City Commission meeting.

Authorities have not yet revealed the identity of the officer involved, and the investigation is in the hands of the Michigan State Police.

In the past, the city installed concrete barriers around the police department in preparation for the verdict of the Minneapolis police officer who murdered George Floyd.

In the wake of Floyd's death, a large group of rioters set fires to parked police squad cars, broke windows and caused extensive damage downtown.

