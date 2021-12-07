Cones for Cash: Mi DNR wants to pay you $75 for a bushel of pine cones

From Sept. 1 – 30, red pine cones can be dropped off by appointment at six DNR locations.

MICHIGAN, USA — Making money all while helping plant trees is a pretty sweet deal, and you can capitalize on it next month. All you have to do is collect some pine cones.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources announced Wednesday it is looking for pine cones to plant trees in state forests. From Sept. 1 – 30, red pine cones can be dropped off by appointment at six DNR locations:

According to the DNR, fresh cones are most easily picked from living red pine trees with branches that extend close to the ground. In order for the cones to be accepted, they need to meet the following criteria:

Cones must be from red pines. Red pines have craggy, reddish bark and 4- to 6-inch needles that grow in pairs. Scotch and Austrian pine cones will not be accepted.

Cones should be picked directly off the tree. Fallen cones on the ground are often too old and wet.

Cone scales should be closed, and the color should have a little green or purple tint. Cones that are brown and open will not be accepted.

Once the pine cones are picked, they should be stored in a cool, dry place in mesh bags. Onion bags will be proved at DNR drop-off locations. The DNR says burlap and plastic bags should be avoided, as they can hold moisture and ruin the cones.

Bags of pine cones should be tagged on the inside and outside with your name, the name of the county where they were picked and if the cones are natural or from a plantation. In order to get paid for cones, participants must register as a vendor online.

Once the cones are dropped off, the DNR says they will be put into machines that “gently warm them up and then shake them, allowing the seeds to drop out and be stored until planting time.”

