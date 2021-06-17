Conservative activists request audit of Michigan election

The group says it will submit more than 7,000 affidavits from people backing a “forensic” audit.

LANSING, Mich. — Conservative activists who falsely claim former President Donald Trump won reelection are asking the Republican-led Michigan Senate to order an audit of the results.

The Michigan Conservative Coalition says “something very wrong” happened in the 2020 election, even though Trump’s unfounded fraud allegations have been resoundingly rejected by officials who certified the results, judges and others.

The group says it will submit more than 7,000 affidavits from people backing a “forensic” audit. It's not clear what, if anything, Senate Republicans may do.

Election officials say 250 audits around Michigan show it was a fair, secure and accurate election.

