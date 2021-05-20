x
Conservative online host announces run for Michigan governor

The 44-year-old from Norton Shores accuses Whitmer of “failed leadership.”

LANSING, Mich. — The co-host of a conservative online news show has announced her run for Michigan governor, becoming the latest candidate to enter the 2022 Republican primary in a bid to challenge Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. 

Tudor Dixon, who helps to host “America’s Voice Live,” said Thursday that she formerly worked in sales in the steel industry and is a breast cancer survivor and mother of four girls ages 7 to 11. 

The 44-year-old from Norton Shores accuses Whitmer of “failed leadership.” She is the sixth Republican — and first woman — to announce a bid or to form a gubernatorial committee. 

All are lesser-known candidates without major government experience.

