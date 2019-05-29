OVERISEL, Mich. — Surveying his saturated field, Austin Morren says, "If the rain doesn't stop in the next two or three weeks, it will be devastating."

The Allegan County farmer grows corn, soy and wheat, some of which is used to make the feed his family sells at their shop near Holland.

"Very little field work has been done," Morren said. "We've got a long way to go."

The persistent rains -- falling exactly half of the days since March -- wiped out Morren's wheat crop and are threatening his corn and soy. He planted oats in one field, which have been damaged by rains as well.

"If we can't grow good crops, we won't be able to feed the animals, and you're going to see food prices going up," he said.

Most farms have either field tile or natural drainage systems. Ottawa County Water Resource staffers typically conduct drain maintenance before and after winter.

Parts of the lakeshore have seen surplus rain over the last three months between two and five inches. The lack of dry spells is making it difficult to drain the fields, said Joe Bush, Ottawa County's Water Resources Commissioner.

"It's been consistent, nothing but rain, which is a challenge for farmers and for us," Bush said. "Different types of farming can be done in the meantime. If they get corn in too late, they might have to go to a different crop at that time to at least try to gain back some of their money."

Neighboring farms are all in the same boat, Morren said.

"It's just mother nature being very frustrating," he said.

