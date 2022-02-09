x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Ada House boutique hotel groundbreaking Wednesday morning

The groundbreaking for the Ada House boutique hotel was Wednesday morning.
Credit: Courtesy of AHC Hospitality
A mockup of the new hotel in Ada village.

ADA, Mich. — Groundbreaking for the construction of the new boutique hotel in Ada happened Wednesday morning.

The new Ada House hotel will sit along the Thornapple River in the Ada Village. The 37,000 square foot boutique hotel will be three stories and features a lobby bar and 3rd-floor lounge with a view of the river.

The Ada House concept was inspired by the original Ada Hotel from the 19th century as well as the historical elegance of the village.

Project leaders hope that Ada House will be a one-of-a-kind experience that connects visitors to the Ada community and all it has to offer.

Credit: Courtesy of AHC Hospitality
A mockup of the 3rd floor lounge of Ada House

The hotel will be run by AHC Hospitality, the company that runs the Amway Grand Plaza, the JW Marriot as well as other properties in West Michigan.

Credit: Courtesy of AHC Hospitality
Mockup of the lobby bar in Ada House

Ada House is the latest addition to the Ada Village, which began development in July of 2015 and hopes to expand retail, residential and restaurant offerings.

Credit: Courtesy of AHC Hospitality
Ada House block map

Construction is expected to be completed sometime in 2023.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

In Other News

Pine Rest Diversity Collective matches clinicians and clients to provide culturally responsive care