Ada House boutique hotel groundbreaking Wednesday morning

ADA, Mich. — Groundbreaking for the construction of the new boutique hotel in Ada happened Wednesday morning.

The new Ada House hotel will sit along the Thornapple River in the Ada Village. The 37,000 square foot boutique hotel will be three stories and features a lobby bar and 3rd-floor lounge with a view of the river.

The Ada House concept was inspired by the original Ada Hotel from the 19th century as well as the historical elegance of the village.

Project leaders hope that Ada House will be a one-of-a-kind experience that connects visitors to the Ada community and all it has to offer.

The hotel will be run by AHC Hospitality, the company that runs the Amway Grand Plaza, the JW Marriot as well as other properties in West Michigan.

Ada House is the latest addition to the Ada Village, which began development in July of 2015 and hopes to expand retail, residential and restaurant offerings.

Construction is expected to be completed sometime in 2023.

