x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

local

Construction leads to wreck in Wheatland Township

Deputies from Mecosta County say a cloud of dust from road construction obscured a driver's vision, leading to the crash.
Generic police lights

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — On Friday night at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash that happened at the intersection of 30th Ave. and Grant Rd. in Wheatland Township.

Deputies say a cloud of dust from road construction caused poor visibility leading to a rear-ending accident. 

The 24-year-old passenger in the car that crashed had non-life threatening injuries. The driver of that vehicle only had minor injuries. 

The driver of the pickup that was rear-ended was not hurt.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.