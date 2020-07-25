Construction leads to wreck in Wheatland Township

Deputies from Mecosta County say a cloud of dust from road construction obscured a driver's vision, leading to the crash.

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — On Friday night at approximately 7:30 p.m., deputies from the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car crash that happened at the intersection of 30th Ave. and Grant Rd. in Wheatland Township.

Deputies say a cloud of dust from road construction caused poor visibility leading to a rear-ending accident.

The 24-year-old passenger in the car that crashed had non-life threatening injuries. The driver of that vehicle only had minor injuries.

The driver of the pickup that was rear-ended was not hurt.

