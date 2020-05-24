Consumer Alert: Future Days Farm

According to the market, another plant was mixed with the farm’s flat-leaf parsley crop and it’s not safe to eat.

HOLLAND, Mich — The Ottawa Department of Public Health sent out a consumer alert early Sunday morning for flat-leaf parsley from Future Days Farm at the Holland Farmers Market.

The farm sold out of parsley around 9:30 a.m., so people who purchased the plant within the first hour and a half of the market are asked to contact the market immediately and to not eat the parsley.

