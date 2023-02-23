Consumers Energy working to restore power in Allegan County

Although most of Hamilton was out of power in Allegan County, the Trestle Stop was open using generator power to serve their customers.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — It was a quite afternoon for almost everyone in Hamilton on Thursday, besides the Trestle Stop.

The Hamilton restaurant stayed open throughout the day, thanks to generator power.

"We're here to serve the community," said Kyle Lampton, manager of Trestle Stop. "We love having people in here, and any way we can help the community during downtimes or any hard times, that's what we're here for."

Thursday night, the Consumers Energy map showed more than 1,100 customers without power in the Hamilton area.

Consumers Energy also gave a public update on the storm that wiped out power for more than 237,000 of their customers in the state.

"We saw up to a half an inch of ice on trees and power lines in some areas of our system," said Greg Salisbury, VP of Electric Distribution Engineering for Consumer's Energy. "And just to get a clearer picture of what a half an inch of ice can do to a power line. A half an inch of ice on a power line is makes a 20 mile an hour wind is as damaging as a 60 mile an hour wind would be without the ice."

Others without power include the Hamilton School District.

"Bluestar elementary lost power this morning, around 7:15 a.m. and then the other five district buildings went down to around 10:30 a.m. All at the same time. So all six district buildings right now are without power."

Zach Harig, District Communications Coordinator for Hamilton says the school district is continuing to monitor consumers repairs before they make decisions to cancel future school days.

"So I think everybody kind of understands the situation we're in," said Harig. "And we'll kind of wait until the morning more than likely to make that final call. Because if power does end up coming back on overnight, we want to make sure that our students are back in the classroom where they belong."

