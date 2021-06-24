Consumers Credit Union announces partnership with Special Olympics Michigan

The yearly cash contribution from Consumers will go towards renovating the 17-acre campus.

KALAMAZOO, Mich — Consumers Credit Union announced Thursday a 10-year partnership with Special Olympics Michigan (SOMI). Under the partnership, Consumers is committing $600,000 to SOMI’s new Building Tomorrow’s Champions campaign.

The campaign was officially announced Thursday and is a fundraising effort that will renovate and transform the former South Christian High School into the world’s largest Special Olympics facility, known as the Special Olympics Unified Sports and Inclusion Center.

“The BTC campaign for the Special Olympics Michigan Unified Sports and Inclusion Center will provide a world class facility for our athlete leaders to showcase the power of inclusion and community,” said Timothy Hileman, president and CEO of SOMI.

The yearly cash contribution from Consumers will go towards renovating the 17-acre campus. It will also provide marketing and promotional support for SOMI.

“This partnership is life-changing for Consumers, our employees, our communities and our state’s economy. And we’re beyond proud to play such a significant role as Inclusion Partner,” said Kit Snyder, Consumers’ president and CEO.

“We believe this space will bring together, not just Special Olympics athletes and their immediate families, but our whole region through the services offered by partners in the project, volunteers and the economic benefits to all.”

