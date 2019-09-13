GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Severe thunderstorms and high winds ripped through West Michigan Wednesday, leaving thousands of people without power and causing significant damage to homes and businesses.
Consumers Energy crews have been working around the clock for days to restore power to more than 54,000 West Michigan customers who lost it to the storms.
As of 5:30 a.m. on Friday, most communities in the area regained power. Kent County was one of the hardest hit areas and more than 5,500 were still without power.
Consumers expects to restore power to everyone by late Friday.
When power is restored, if you see smoke or don't have full power in your home or business -- officials say you should turn off power to your home and call 911.
RELATED: NWS finds no conclusive tornado damage east of U.S. 131
RELATED: 'A jet plane crashing; it was so loud' | Belknap Lookout neighborhood hit by severe winds from Wednesday's storm
Crews have cleared a majority of the downed trees and large debris from the county road system. Current road closures include the following, for which utility lines are still an issue:
- Grand River Drive: Michigan Street to Carl Drive
- Michigan Street: Taos Avenue to Grand River Drive
- Conservation Street: Pettis Avenue to Dogwood Avenue
- Dogwood Avenue: Pettis Avenue to Conservation Street
- Pettis Avenue: Honey Creek to Egypt Valley Avenue
Tips to avoid severe weather clean-up and repair scams:
Other headlines on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:
- Felicity Huffman to be sentenced Friday in college admissions scandal
- US begins tough new policy on asylum seekers
- Pilot's spilled coffee forces flight with 337 on board to divert
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the third Democratic debate
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.