GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Severe thunderstorms and high winds ripped through West Michigan Wednesday, leaving thousands of people without power and causing significant damage to homes and businesses.

Consumers Energy crews have been working around the clock for days to restore power to more than 54,000 West Michigan customers who lost it to the storms.

As of 5:30 a.m. on Friday, most communities in the area regained power. Kent County was one of the hardest hit areas and more than 5,500 were still without power.

Consumers Energy Outage Map as of 5:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019.

Consumers expects to restore power to everyone by late Friday.

When power is restored, if you see smoke or don't have full power in your home or business -- officials say you should turn off power to your home and call 911.

Crews have cleared a majority of the downed trees and large debris from the county road system. Current road closures include the following, for which utility lines are still an issue:

Grand River Drive: Michigan Street to Carl Drive

Michigan Street: Taos Avenue to Grand River Drive

Conservation Street: Pettis Avenue to Dogwood Avenue

Dogwood Avenue: Pettis Avenue to Conservation Street

Pettis Avenue: Honey Creek to Egypt Valley Avenue

Tips to avoid severe weather clean-up and repair scams:

